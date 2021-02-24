Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 23,048 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.16.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.