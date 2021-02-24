Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 28,743 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.