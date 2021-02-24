Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

NYSE:LYV opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

