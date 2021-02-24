Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

