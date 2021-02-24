Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 204,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $380.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $413.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

