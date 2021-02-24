Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 11,573 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $145.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

