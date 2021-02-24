Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 19,081 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

