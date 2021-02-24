Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 257,282 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,513 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,282 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $3,576,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.