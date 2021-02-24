Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,519 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,075,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.90.

Shares of ANET opened at $287.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.93. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total value of $2,794,343.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,228 shares of company stock valued at $80,371,073. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

