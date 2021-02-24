Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,539 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.96.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $366.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.80 and its 200 day moving average is $392.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.22 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

