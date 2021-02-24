Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,444 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Incyte worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 461.1% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Incyte by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

