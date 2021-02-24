Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 7,454 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $179.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

