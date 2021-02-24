Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

