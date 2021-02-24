Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Workday by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total transaction of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,544 shares of company stock worth $124,194,387 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $261.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of -139.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.90.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

