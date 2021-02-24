Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.03 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,578 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,485 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

