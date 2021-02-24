Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 554.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after buying an additional 123,723 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

