Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.22% of Ovintiv worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.