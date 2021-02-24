Toronto Dominion Bank Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Abiomed worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Abiomed stock opened at $321.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

