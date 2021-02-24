Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.41 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $131.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

