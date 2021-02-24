Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 13,792 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 56,275 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

NYSE J opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

