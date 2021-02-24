Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,456 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

Albemarle stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

