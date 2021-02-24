Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 8,528 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of CarMax worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

