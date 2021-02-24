Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Total were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Total by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Total by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Total by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Total by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Total by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOT. Mizuho started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

