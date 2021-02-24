ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Up 6%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 8,302,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,742,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a market cap of $76.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,017,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

