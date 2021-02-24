Town Centre Securities PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TOWN traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 121 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 192,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,713. The firm has a market cap of £64.33 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. Town Centre Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.74.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

