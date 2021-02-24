TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.79. 348,616 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 319,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $904.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.