TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of TPI Composites worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 327,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $639,691.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 542,751 shares in the company, valued at $22,627,289.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,654 shares of company stock worth $6,486,825. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

