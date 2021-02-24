TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.01 and last traded at $65.41. Approximately 792,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 789,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $892,901.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,825 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in TPI Composites by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

