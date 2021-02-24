Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Tractor Supply worth $37,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 237,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.