Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,296 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,640% compared to the typical daily volume of 40 call options.

GTIM stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 17,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 42,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,656.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $146,432 over the last three months. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

