Traders Buy High Volume of News Call Options (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,361 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,301% compared to the average volume of 140 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. 248,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,490. News has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at $35,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $20,856,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $16,174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,845,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

