Traders Purchase High Volume of Gerdau Call Options (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the average volume of 889 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 847,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,081. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Gerdau has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

