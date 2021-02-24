Traders Purchase High Volume of Gerdau Call Options (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 11,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,181% compared to the average volume of 889 call options.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
