Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bank of Montreal Put Options (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,629 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,637% compared to the average volume of 324 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.44. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

