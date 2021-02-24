Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Transcontinental stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.02. 1,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

