Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.35

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.35 and traded as high as C$21.13. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.23, with a volume of 259,774 shares trading hands.

TCL.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.35.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

