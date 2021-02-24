TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $625.26

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $625.26 and last traded at $615.97, with a volume of 6964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $604.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.78 and its 200 day moving average is $545.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,553,646. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

