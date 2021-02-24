TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.00

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) (LON:TGL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 99.25 ($1.30), with a volume of 11672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £72.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.75.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

