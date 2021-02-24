TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Cowen

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of TMDX opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

