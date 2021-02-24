Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.46. 30,944,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 33,261,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $15,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

