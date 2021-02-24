TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.62.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $5,891,236 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.