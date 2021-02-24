Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.01

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $15.51. Travelzoo shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 77,055 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The company has a market cap of $157.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.08.
Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)
Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.