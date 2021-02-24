Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.01

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as high as $15.51. Travelzoo shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 77,055 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The company has a market cap of $157.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

