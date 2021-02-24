Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post $51.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.40 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $199.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.34 million to $200.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $210.86 million, with estimates ranging from $205.34 million to $217.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

