TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of TreeHouse Foods worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.