Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Trend Micro stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. 3,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.35. Trend Micro has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $64.25.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

