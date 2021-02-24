Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.62.

TSE:TCW traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.98.

In other Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

