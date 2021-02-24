Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore upped their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.62.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.96. 3,106,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of C$500.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.27. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.98.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

