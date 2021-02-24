Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Up 9.7%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 1,480,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 671,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $384.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $160,952.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Mckague bought 10,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,179 shares of company stock worth $749,142. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tricida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tricida during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

