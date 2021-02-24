Tricida Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 922% compared to the typical volume of 368 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Tricida alerts:

In other news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Mckague purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,179 shares of company stock valued at $749,142. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 55.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 42.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tricida by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,614. The firm has a market cap of $391.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tricida has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.