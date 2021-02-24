Trifast (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Down to $140.00

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.83), but opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.74). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 2,224 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £183.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65.

Trifast Company Profile (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.