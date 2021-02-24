Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CFM.V) (CVE:CFM) Shares Up 2.9%

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CFM.V) (CVE:CFM) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 15,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.65 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CFM.V) (CVE:CFM)

Confederation Minerals Ltd., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold projects. It holds a 70% interest in the Newman Todd project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario; and a 35% interest in certain other claims adjacent to the Newman Todd project.

